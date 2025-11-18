Armani Exchange Elevates Belgrade Nightlife with Kult Takeover

Armani Exchange introduced a new surge of energy to Belgrade this weekend through a collaboration with Kult, the underground club that continues to shape the city’s electronic scene. The event delivered a focused mix of fashion, music, and urban atmosphere, creating a night that spoke directly to a crowd driven by rhythm and style.

Kult shifted into a full Armani Exchange environment for the occasion. The club’s interior transformed through a series of defined visual elements: a 3D-branded bar, LED animations that set the tempo of the room, and a bold red neon sign stretched above the dancefloor with the message “NYC.MILAN.BELGRADE.EVERYWHERE.” These details created an immediate sense of place without interrupting the club’s raw identity. Stickers placed across mirrors, VIP wristbands with a sharp design, and welcome drinks served with branded ice reinforced the visual direction from the entrance onward.

The music lineup carried the weight of the night. SEPP & NU ZAU arrived from Romania with a set that matched Kult’s energy and delivered a consistent pulse through the room. Belgrade’s own CVTKVC, Zgonja, and KidEye followed with performances that sustained the momentum and held the floor at full pace. The combination of international and local acts gave the event a dynamic structure that kept the atmosphere moving without interruption.

Influencers and public figures added to the overall tempo of the evening. Fillari, Antonina Lončarević, Nađa Popivoda, Mila Stajkovac, Sasha Dimelo, Vladimir Gašić, and Aleksa Todorović moved through the space alongside editors and creatives from major regional media outlets such as DSCENE, Vogue Adria, BURO, and Journal. Their presence pointed to a clear alignment between the city’s cultural circuit and the direction Armani Exchange introduced.

Armani Exchange designed the night around the idea of connecting club culture with fashion in a direct and expressive way. The visuals across the venue worked with the tempo of the sets, creating a cohesive environment where music and image moved together. The collaboration with Kult showed how a global brand can engage with Belgrade’s nightlife by recognising its raw, fast-paced character and responding to it through design.

The new Armani Exchange collection reinforced the event’s tone with clean silhouettes and pieces shaped for an urban lifestyle. The collection focuses on modern lines and confident cuts suited for a pace that shifts from day to night with ease. It is now available in all Fashion&Friends stores throughout Serbia, in the Armani Exchange monobrand location at Galerija Belgrade, on fashionandfriends.com, and through the mobile app.

The collaboration between Armani Exchange and Kult continues later this month. On November 29, the venue will host a new performance by Belgrade duo Nikola Pap & Mark Aasgier. Information regarding the program and tickets can be found on Kult’s official channels.