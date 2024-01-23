SONGZIO’s Autumn Winter 2024

The 2024 Autumn Winter Collection by SONGZIO, aptly named “Night Thieves,” made a debut at the 24FW Paris Men’s Fashion Week. This collection captures the essence of SONGZIO’s unique antiheroes, known as the Night Thieves, who embody the night’s dual nature: tranquil yet wild, mysterious yet grounded, shadowy yet luminous. Drawing inspiration from a painting of the mythological Prometheus, who faced punishment for gifting fire to humanity, the collection symbolizes the complexity of divergent viewpoints and unforeseen outcomes. Echoing Prometheus’s legacy, the antiheroes in this collection merge the notions of futuristic progress with elements of chaos, portraying a mix of villainy and heroism.

SONGZIO’s 24FW collection stands out with its bold color scheme, departing from the brand’s typically understated style to incorporate striking shades of cardinal red and golden yellow, aligning with the multifaceted personalities of the collection’s characters. The collection features an array of materials like metallic fabrics, dense knits, rich bouclé and tweed wools, and leather, adding layers of texture and sculpture that exude sophisticated boldness. The collection represents a fusion of contrasts – order with chaos, Eastern influence with Western flair, and the interplay of darkness and light. It embraces modern Oriental-inspired designs, featuring classical shapes like cocoon, dolman, and bell silhouettes, harmoniously combining sharp lines with soft curves, including the brand’s distinct ‘plated’ pieces in both symmetrical and asymmetrical cuts.

The collection introduces elements of fluidity and imperfection, evident in the sharp, asymmetrical draping and layering, lending the pieces a sense of motion and dynamism. The vertical and horizontal cuts throughout the collection are emblematic of SONGZIO’s painting style, where vertical lines represent physical forms and horizontal lines express emotions, capturing the depth of characters like the sinner, the thief, and the antihero.

SONGZIO’s collection also features an eclectic range of accessories, influenced by antiheroes from ancient Eastern folklore, including tall furry hats, fur gloves, plated leather cummerbunds, calf hair barrel bags, ‘Gomusin‘ shoes, and ‘Blackeyes’ jewelry. Additionally, the collection includes acollaboration with Reebok, showcasing avant-garde activewear from sneakers to expansive outerwear.