PUMA and Formula 1® have revealed their first-ever comprehensive joint PUMA F1 Collection, showcasing their shared values for the Spring Summer 2024 season. The goal of this partnership is to create a line of motorsport apparel that emphasizes both performance and style in the context of Formula 1®.

Inspired by race suit patches, vintage logo-centric designs, and the polished toughness of garage workwear, the collection draws inspiration from the history of motorsport as well as from modern high-speed innovation. It honours the history of the sport. This collection is currently available and can be found online at puma.com and at a few PUMA retailers.

See more of the PUMA F1 Collection Campaign in the Gallery below: