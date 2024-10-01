Y-3 Concludes Fall Winter 2024 with a Dynamic Final Chapter

Y-3 has unveiled the final installment of its Fall Winter 2024 collection, a fitting conclusion to the seasonal journey that began with its campaign featuring A$AP Nast and Gabriette. Directed by Francis Plummer, this chapter takes the Y-3 aesthetic from the gritty city streets of New York to a more abstract, dreamlike world, capturing the spirit of movement and fluidity. This shift represents a dialogue between artistic expression and athletic performance, conveyed through an icy color palette that creates a setting free from physical limitations.

The collection emphasizes versatility for the winter months with sophisticated tailored wool pieces, perfect for colder climates. Signature Y-3 staples receive an experimental twist with the use of tie-dye techniques on a woven nylon base, creating a unique printed effect enhanced by flock detailing.

Footwear remains a highlight, as Y-3 introduces two key designs. The Y-3 SUPERSTAR makes a statement in a two-tone colorway, blending Yohji Yamamoto’s signature style with adidas’ iconic heritage. Additionally, the release of the Y-3 KYASU OVERBOOT—first seen in Yohji Yamamoto’s Fall/Winter 2023 mainline collection—introduces a bold new silhouette that features a sleek leather outer boot paired with a removable KYASU mule, offering both style and functionality.

Launching on October 1st, the final chapter of Y-3’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection continues to explore the brand’s core themes of tension and elegance, merging artistic vision with athletic-inspired design. It’s a striking conclusion to a season that pushed the boundaries of both sport and fashion.