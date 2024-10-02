Beautiful People SS25: Fluid Layers and Vibrant Accents

Muted shades of beige, green, and grey form the foundation of the color palette, evoking a serene and natural aesthetic. However, Kumakiri surprises viewers by injecting cobalt blue and bright red accents, which bring unexpected energy to the muted tones. These colorful moments add a playful twist to the collection, demonstrating Kumakiri’s ability to fuse subtlety with eye-catching vibrancy.

Layering emerges as a signature element throughout the collection, adding complexity and versatility to each look. Flowing garments that elegantly drape over the body set a tone of relaxed sophistication. Bold use of mixed patterns, such as fine stripes, provides additional depth. Kumakiri takes these classic elements and elevates them with his inventive approach, allowing the wearer to experiment with how each piece is worn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beautiful people official (@beautifulpeople_officialsite)

A standout feature of the collection is its versatility, achieved through Kumakiri’s background as a pattern maker. The collection invites the wearer to interpret the pieces in different ways, adding an element of personal creativity. The incorporation of authentic materials further enhances the overall aesthetic, offering a tactile quality that feels both elevated and approachable. The overall effect of the collection is light and airy—ideal for summer—while encouraging wearers to have fun experimenting with different layers and styles.

“Esquisse” by Beautiful People brings new energy to the idea of wearable fashion art. With flowing silhouettes, a combination of muted tones and vibrant accents, and layered designs that provide endless styling possibilities, Kumakiri reimagines classic fashion in a fresh way. The collection offers comfort and individuality, encouraging wearers to explore the freedom of expression through unique garments that invite playfulness in their daily wardrobe.

View the collection in the Gallery below: