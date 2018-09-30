CELINE MEN’s BY HEDI SLIMANE – SEE ALL THE MEN’s LOOKS

Pin 0 Shares



Hedi Slimane is the talk of Paris Fashion Week and no doubt the whole fashion industry with his first inaugural collection at Celine. The CELINE by HEDI SLIMANE is a true testament to the designers aesthetic, to the expected great disappointment of the fans of the previous Céline eras. The designer is currently witnessing the backlash pretty similar to the one following his takeover of Yves Saint Laurent – which in the end turned into one of pivotal Parisian collections and placed back YSL on the map.

The collection presented in Paris is in fact a non-seasonal collection by Hedi, and it is also the first time the brand ventured into menswear. Hedi and the team believe in the unisex appeal of the menswear looks sent down the runway. The casting features a slew of new faces hand picked by Slimane himself.

Scroll down for more of the CELINE menswear collection:

All images courtesy of ©CELINE – see the full collection on DESIGN SCENE Magazine Paris Fashion Week coverage.