CELINE HOMME Portrait Of A Musician: Bob Dylan

Luxury house CELINE unveiled its latest Portrait Of A Musician session starring the legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. For the story captured in Malibu, Los Angeles, Bob Dylan is wearing selected pieces from CELINE HOMME. In charge of photography was the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

“Bob Dylan is generally regarded as one of the world’s most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public’s consciousness via New York City’s Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known. He continues to traverse the globe each year, performing nearly 100 concerts annually in front of audiences who embrace his new material with the same fervor as they do his classic output. In recent years, his work as an author and visual artist has further burnished his popularity and acclaim; his most recent book, Philosophy Of Modern Song debuted on the New York Times Best Seller List upon its release in November, and remains a fixture there. A worldwide best-selling memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List, in 2004, and several major exhibitions of his paintings and metalwork have been shown in recent years at some of the world’s most prestigious museums and galleries.” – from Celine