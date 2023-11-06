BTS Member V Poses for CELINE Portraits Series

Fashion house CELINE enlists BTS member and the brand’s ambassador V to pose for their latest portrait series captured and styled by the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane. For the session K-pop superstar is wearing pieces such as trucker jacket, classic biker jacket, classic western shirt with embroidery, ava triomphe bag, and metal frame sunglasses.

In a momentous stride for K-pop, back in September, V’s inaugural solo endeavor, “Layover,” made an explosive entry onto the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, debuting at a remarkable No. 2 position. This impressive feat not only mirrors the benchmark previously set by his fellow BTS members Jimin and Suga but also ties for the highest placement ever secured by a Korean solo album on this prestigious chart.

Surpassing a milestone, V has carved out his own history by becoming the inaugural K-pop solo artist to hold a seven-week continuous tenure on the Billboard 200. “Layover” has shown consistency, not once wavering from its charted course since its launch. As of the week concluding on November 4th, the album has tenaciously maintained its presence, charting at No. 160.

Furthermore, “Layover” has the distinct honor of being only the second Korean solo album to command a seven-week stay on the Billboard 200. This achievement is noteworthy as it reflects non-interrupted weeks, contrasting with the seven, albeit non-consecutive, charting weeks of RM’s solo work, “Indigo,” underscoring V’s unique accomplishment.