WEEK ON IG: TROYE SIVAN, CHRISTIAN COMBS, SASHA TRAUTVEIN and more.

The first week of Autumn on Instagram with Christian Combs (and Jay Z!), Sasha Trautvein, Manu Rios, Oliver Cheshire, Jordan Barrett, Edison Fan, Troye Sivan, Matthew Noszka, Neels Visser, Cameron Dallas, Xavier Serrano, Francisco Lachowski and Matt Law.

Scroll down for all of the Autumnal yet very Summery IG action from the week now behind us.
manu rios

“🐆” @manurios edison fan

“Home for one night. #chill”  @edisonfanye christian combs and jay z

“H 2 da Izzo” @kingcombs troye sivan

“Houston by @joeytortuga 🖤” keith powers

@keithpowers matt noszka

“Hey guys! The wait is over! @412motorsport Merch drops today at 2pm est. Link in my bio! Go check it out and join the team! 🙌🏽💯🙏🏽 #412motorsport #team412” @matthew_noszka neels visser

“turned 20 years old today somehow… then jumped out of a plane in a tux… let the festivities begin 🥂💸 thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. Feeling lots of love this year, I only hope to give back to everyone 🖤🌟” @neelsvisser jordan barrett

“>> #Talkingheads << Rick Owens lit Paris on fire felt sex @michelelamy_ @rickowensonline” @iblamejordan cameron dallas

“💔” @camerondallas xavier serrano “Morning swim 🐬” @xserrano9

francisco lachowski

“👌🏽” @chico_lachowski SASHA TRAUTVEIN

“I don’t like you if you don’t like Russian banya….” @sashadidntwakeup augusta alexander

“Salute. By @kosmaspavlos 🔥” @augusta_alexander

oliver cheshire

“No more of this – Off to Venice for work. “@oliver_cheshire pietro boselli

“Mediterranean late summer heat 🌞 #thefurlasociety #furlamediterranea” @pietroboselli jay alvarez

“Against the shores of Saudi Arabia.. 💙” @jayalvarrez matt law

“Beautiful KwaZulu-Natal 🌺” @mattclaw

