Discover Celine Homme Summer 2024 Collection

The Celine Homme Summer 2024 Collection, titled “Delusional Daydream,” is a visionary project by Hedi Slimane, captured through a film shot between Paris and Monaco after the cancellation of the men’s summer ’24 show at La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris. The scenes feature classical ballet dancer Laurids Seidel and were filmed at iconic Parisian locations including La Gaîté Lyrique, Le Grand Rex, and the Monte-Carlo Opera Garnier.

In line with the soundtrack of the Celine Women Summer ’24 La Collection de la Bibliothèque Nationale, Slimane explores LCD Soundsystem’s influential 2005 debut album, a pivotal sound in indie electronic music and club scenes. The collection draws inspiration from Slimane’s early 2000s documentation of an emerging New York art scene, featuring artists like Dan Colen, Terence Koh, Nate Lowman, and Dash Snow.

In July 2007, Slimane curated “Sweet Bird of Youth” at Arndt & Partner in Berlin, showcasing works by prominent downtown New York artists. Later that year, his exhibition “Young American” at the Foam Fotografiemuseum in Amsterdam paid tribute to this artist generation. For “DELUSIONAL DAYDREAM,” Slimane collaborated with Dash Snow’s estate to include artworks from his archive, highlighting his strong connections with the New York art scene.

The collection celebrates the New York beat of LCD Soundsystem, revisited by today’s young and vibrant New York music scene. Slimane, capturing the revival of this generation post-lockdown, photographed alternative musicians, artists, and clubbers, signifying the resurgence of the New York scene from “Dimes Square” to Brooklyn.