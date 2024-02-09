MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lonely Boy by Astra Marina Cabras

In the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature, titled “Lonely Boy,” photographer Astra Marina Cabras takes inspiration from the character Vincent Gallo portrayed as Billy Brown in “Buffalo 66.” Model Valerio Maccario, represented by Elite Milano, takes center stage, with the help of Asya J Mel for styling, Sofia Luna for makeup and Mirko Cesari for grooming.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For this session Valerio is wearing selected pieces from Bottega Veneta, Bode, Dior, Valentino, Prada, Chanel, and vintage pieces from Dolce and Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli, and Jean Paul Gaultier.
Model Valerio Maccario at Elite Milano – @valeriomaccario
Grooming by Mirko Cesari – @thehub.salon