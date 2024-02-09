in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Uncategorized

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Lonely Boy by Astra Marina Cabras

Photographer Astra Marina Cabras and model Valerio Maccario team up for our latest exclusive story.

In the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature, titled “Lonely Boy,” photographer Astra Marina Cabras takes inspiration from the character Vincent Gallo portrayed as Billy Brown in “Buffalo 66.” Model Valerio Maccario, represented by Elite Milano, takes center stage, with the help of Asya J Mel for styling, Sofia Luna for makeup and Mirko Cesari for grooming.

For this session Valerio is wearing selected pieces from Bottega Veneta, Bode, Dior, Valentino, Prada, Chanel, and vintage pieces from Dolce and Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli, and Jean Paul Gaultier.











Photographer Astra Marina Cabras – @astramarinacabras
Model Valerio Maccario  at Elite Milano – @valeriomaccario
Styled by Asya J Mel – @asyajmel 
Makeup by Sofia Luna – @apocalypse.mao
Grooming by Mirko Cesari – @thehub.salon

