Actor, singer, and founder of Cloud9 Entertainment Bright Vachirawit (Vachirawit Chivaaree) poses for the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Singapore Magazine‘s February 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer John Tods. In charge of styling was Jeffrey Yan, with set design from Anakpong Suwannaputm and production by Nina Simpson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Thanupol Phoothepamornkul, and groomer Pornpichit Khumngen. For the session Bright is wearing selected pieces from Burberry.

On working with Burberry: Working with the brand has pushed me to be better in terms of personality, languages, and confidence – especially when I first started working with a team that did not speak Thai at all. It has been a catalyst for self-development.

On founding Cloud9 Entertainment: I wasn’t thinking about setting up a company at all. When the contract with my previous company ended, I just wanted to have my own team of people who share the same nature, culture, way of work and direction. But then I realised that these people are capable of handling more than just me — we can take care of other artists too. Thai artists are growing more prominent in the international scene and with the global attention we are receiving, I thought it’d be nice if we can support not just myself, but other artists in their work.

On acting: At the moment, I’d like to do thrillers because it’s something I’ve never done. I’ve done romance, comedy, drama – now I want to do roles that involve me being hunted, or maybe even hunting others. Acting is a profession where you get paid to to live someone else’s life. [The beauty is that] you get to do what you don’t normally do. I’m not afraid of failure or being criticised. If I think it’s a good opportunity, I’ll take it.

