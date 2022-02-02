Discover VERSACE Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, that brings easy movement and fluid silhouette, presented with a fashion film directed by Gordon von Steiner. In charge of creative direction were Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel, with styling from Jacob K, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, makeup artist Miriam Langellotti, and manicurist Simone Marino. Stars of the session are Aaron Shandel, Alex Marku, Joshua Seth, Kit Butler, Parker Van Noord, Reece Nelson, Ryan Park, and Xu Meen. The collection, that explores a modern opulence rooted in the reality of now, celebrates personal realness as the true source of confidence and attitude. The brand offers contemporary take on luxury with clean forms, fluid lines, and adaptable designs.

This collection looks not at the Versace Man, but to the Versace Men. It represents a next step and move forward, not focusing on the singular but on multiplicity, progression, and diversity – exactly what I see valued by the new generation and the way they express their masculinity. – Donatella Versace

“Typically sartorial pinstripe and checks have a painterly finish, as if hazily drawn in pastel or watercolor across voluminous suit pants and unlined jackets. Wool jacquard knitwear and formal coats reimagined in brushed wool, cashmere, and silk blends revel in hand-feel. Bright, positive colors of cerise, pink, and orange are worn as solid blocks of color, while the brand’s heritage ornate prints are honed, rendered as stenciled bicolors like the new Barocco Silhouette. La Greca continues as a brand monogram, interplayed through cable knit sweaters and vivid lurex cardigans. Shoes and accessories encapsulate the collection’s proposal of modern opulence; with wide totes and belt bags in soft grained leather which molds to the shape of the body, and structured options in brushed leather. Subtle La Greca print emboss, ‘V’ motif finishes, and the line’s new hardware are a refinement of brand codes, while the La Greca Signature line in a new gray colorway is finished with a crisp white logo.” – from Versace