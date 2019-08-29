Aaron Shandel Posing in Brunello Cucinelli Sportswear Pieces

Aaron Shandel the promising young model on the rise is enlisted by Brunello Cucinelli for Italian label’s venture into sportswear. Label known for it’s sartorial suits and bespoke knitwear is taking on further it’s elegant sportswear line.

Aaron Shandel teamed up for the shoot with Fashion Photographer Alessandro Burzigotti. Aaron is represented by Why Not Model Management in Milan, View Management in Barcelona, Bananas Models in Paris and Wilhelmina Models in Milano and London.

For more of the Inner Rhythm titled session from Brunello Cucinelli starring Aaron Shandel continue after the jump:

Images ©Alessandro Burzigotti courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

