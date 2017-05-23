The new issue of MMSCENE magazine is coming this week in print and digital starring supermodel FILIP HRIVNAK lensed by Fashion Photographer IGOR CVORO in Milano and clad by Fashion Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI. Filip who’s mother agency is EXIT Model Management in Bratislava while in Milan he’s represented by I LOVE MODELS Management. For the first teaser cover, FILIP is wearing an entire look from spring summer 2017 GUCCI collection by designer Alessandro Michele (see the runway look below).

Also, continue for the runway version of the look after the jump:



Photographer Igor Čvoro – igorcvoro.com

Stylist Stefano Guerrini @stefano_guerrini

Grooming Letizia Pecchia

Stylist’s assistants Enrico Dal Corno and Martina Bentivogli

Model Filip Hrivnak at I Love Models Management

Casting Zarko Davinic

Retouching Luka Ukropina @lukau13_retouch

Production Katarina Djoric

Thanks to Alessio Cursi and Francesco Giromini for the location The Savile Co., Via Agostino Bertani, 2, 20154 Milano