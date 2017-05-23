SEE FILIP HRIVNAK IN MARNI FOR MMSCENE 015 – COMING SOON!
The new issue of MMSCENE magazine is coming this week in print and digital starring supermodel FILIP HRIVNAK lensed by Fashion Photographer IGOR CVORO in Milano and clad by Fashion Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI. Filip who’s mother agency is EXIT Model Management in Bratislava while in Milan he’s represented by I LOVE MODELS Management. For the first teaser cover, FILIP is wearing an entire look from spring summer 2017 GUCCI collection by designer Alessandro Michele (see the runway look below).
Photographer Igor Čvoro – igorcvoro.com
Stylist Stefano Guerrini @stefano_guerrini
Grooming Letizia Pecchia
Stylist’s assistants Enrico Dal Corno and Martina Bentivogli
Model Filip Hrivnak at I Love Models Management
Casting Zarko Davinic
Retouching Luka Ukropina @lukau13_retouch
Production Katarina Djoric
Thanks to Alessio Cursi and Francesco Giromini for the location The Savile Co., Via Agostino Bertani, 2, 20154 Milano