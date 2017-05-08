Kyle Strong, Samuel Rock, Samuel Rydbacken & Dominic Myatt for Hunger Magazine

Models Kyle Strong, Samuel Rock, Samuel Rydbacken, and Dominic Myatt team up for Come As You Are story coming from the pages of Hunger Magazine‘s 12th edition. In charge of photography was Arved Colvin-Smith, with styling from Stevie Westgarth.

Beauty is work of makeup artist Andrew Gallimore at CLM Hair and Make-Up for Nars Cosmetics, hair stylist Sven Bayerbach at Carol Hayes Management using Bumble and Bumble, and manicurist Amy Atkins using Back Room by Nars Cosmetics. For the story models are wearing looks from Levi’s, McQ by Alexander McQueen, Miharayasuhiro, Michiko Koshino, Louis Vuitton, Bally, and Iceberg.





Photography Arved Colvin-Smith

Fashion Editor Stevie Westgarth

Make-Up Andrew Gallimore at CLM Hair and Make-Up for Nars Cosmetics

Hair Sven Bayerbach at Carol Hayes Management using Bumble and Bumble

Nails Amy Atkins using Back Room by Nars Cosmetics

Models Kyle Strong at D1, Samuel Rock at Nevs, Samuel Rydbacken at The Squad and Dominic Myatt at Tiad

Photographic Assistants Shaun Bransgrove And Johanna Lundqvist

Fashion Assistants Sarah Stanbury And Kristina Minkova

Make-Up Assistants Celia Evans And Dalma Podhoranyi

For the full story check issue 12 of Hunger Magazine on the newsstands and at www.hungertv.com