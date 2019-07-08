in Advertising Campaigns, d1 Models, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear

Jai Piccone is the Face of Blue Erdos Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Jumbo Tsui captured Blue Erdos’ FW19 Campaign Starring Jai Piccone & Catherine McNeil

Jai Piccone
Photography © Jumbo Tsui for BLUE ERDOS

Discover Blue Erdos‘ Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign featuring the handsome Jai Piccone joined by supermodel Catherine McNeil. In charge of photography was Jumbo Tsui, with styling from Evan Feng, and set design by Lisa Bazadona.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Marc, and makeup artist Natasha Severino. Production by Mac Zhou and Peter Mcclafferty, with casting direction from Vince Lou.

Jai Piccone
Photography © Jumbo Tsui for BLUE ERDOS
Jai Piccone
Photography © Jumbo Tsui for BLUE ERDOS

Jai Piccone

Photography © Jumbo Tsui for ERDOS
