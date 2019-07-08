Jai Piccone is the Face of Blue Erdos Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Discover Blue Erdos‘ Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign featuring the handsome Jai Piccone joined by supermodel Catherine McNeil. In charge of photography was Jumbo Tsui, with styling from Evan Feng, and set design by Lisa Bazadona.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Marc, and makeup artist Natasha Severino. Production by Mac Zhou and Peter Mcclafferty, with casting direction from Vince Lou.

Photography © Jumbo Tsui for ERDOS

