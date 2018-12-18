MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Codi in Le Petit Garcon by Jai Pugh

Jai Pugh

The handsome Codi at D1 Management stars in Le Petit Garcon story styled and captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jai Pugh. For the session Codi is wearing selected pieces from Rag & Bone, Hugo Boss, Ted Baker, Undertop, Ali Haider, Monosuit, Nike, and Thuy Design House.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the story that depicts a young heir to the throne in intimate moments of blissful solitude amongst the vast green fields below:


Suit: Ted Baker
Top: Ali Haider

Jacket: Thuy Design House
Pants: Hugo Boss
Shirt: Models own

skirt worn as cape: Under.Top
suit: rag & bone
headpiece: vintage
shoes: Nike

sweater: Monosuit
brooch: vintage
suit: Hugo Boss

suit: rag & bone
headpiece: vintage

Model: Codi at D1 Management
Photographer: Jai Pugh – www.jaipugh.com

