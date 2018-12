Pin 0 Shares

Models Anarcius Jean and Lukas Adriaensens team up for Zara‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 Party Statement menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Gregory Harris. In charge of styling was Javier Maza, with set design from Nicholas Des Jardins at Streeters. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomo Jidai, and makeup artist Kuma.





