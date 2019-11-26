Huh by Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger Magazine #17 Issue

Fashion photographer Arved Colvin-Smith teamed up with stylist Stevie Westgarth for Huh story coming from the pages of Hunger Magazine‘s latest edition. Stars of the session are Hector, JP, and Shaden at Select, Jayden at IMG, Hugo at Supa, Sonny at Anti, Fergal at Established, Franklen at D1, Samuel Friberg, and Ethan Samuel Jacobs.
Related: HUNGER Magazine Issue 17 Covers
Beauty is work of hair stylist Nick Irwin at ANTI Collective, and makeup artist Khandiz Joni at Novel Creatives using Twelve Beauty and RMS Beauty. In charge of casting direction and production were Caplan and Smith.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Daniel W. Fletcher, Marni, Slim Barrett, Armani Exchange, Off-White, Katharine Hamnett, and Iceberg.
Hunger Magazine – www.hungertv.com
Photography Arved Colvin-Smith – arvedcolvin-smith.com
Fashion Editor Stevie Westgarth
Production and Casting Director Caplan and Smith
Hair Nick Irwin Global Creative Director for ANTI Collective
Make-Up and Groomer Khandiz Joni at Novel Creatives using Twelve Beauty and RMS Beauty
Models: Hector, JP, and Shaden at Select, Jayden at IMG, Hugo at Supa, Sonny at Anti, Fergal at Established, Franklen at D1, Samuel Friberg, Ethan Samuel Jacobs,
Photographic Assistant Alec Duff
Fashion Assistant Djamila Afonso
Production Assistant Amber Hatchman
Hair Assistant Ellie Bond