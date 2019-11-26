in d1 Models, Editorial, IMG Models, Magazines, Select Models, Supa Model Management

Huh by Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger Magazine #17 Issue

Samuel Friberg, Ethan Samuel Jacobs, Hector, JP, Shaden, Jayden, Hugo, Sonny, Fergal, and Franklen star in Hunger Magazine

Hunger Magazine
Photography © Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger

Fashion photographer Arved Colvin-Smith teamed up with stylist Stevie Westgarth for Huh story coming from the pages of Hunger Magazine‘s latest edition. Stars of the session are Hector, JP, and Shaden at Select, Jayden at IMG, Hugo at Supa, Sonny at Anti, Fergal at Established, Franklen at D1, Samuel Friberg, and Ethan Samuel Jacobs.

Related: HUNGER Magazine Issue 17 Covers

Hunger Magazine
Photography © Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger

Beauty is work of hair stylist Nick Irwin at ANTI Collective, and makeup artist Khandiz Joni at Novel Creatives using Twelve Beauty and RMS Beauty. In charge of casting direction and production were Caplan and Smith.

Hunger Magazine
Photography © Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Daniel W. Fletcher, Marni, Slim Barrett, Armani Exchange, Off-White, Katharine Hamnett, and Iceberg.

Hunger Magazine
Photography © Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger
Hunger Magazine
Photography © Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger

Hunger Magazine – www.hungertv.com
Photography Arved Colvin-Smith – arvedcolvin-smith.com
Fashion Editor Stevie Westgarth
Production and Casting Director Caplan and Smith
Hair Nick Irwin Global Creative Director for ANTI Collective
Make-Up and Groomer Khandiz Joni at Novel Creatives using Twelve Beauty and RMS Beauty
Models: Hector, JP, and Shaden at Select, Jayden at IMG, Hugo at Supa, Sonny at Anti, Fergal at Established, Franklen at D1, Samuel Friberg, Ethan Samuel Jacobs,
Photographic Assistant Alec Duff
Fashion Assistant Djamila Afonso
Production Assistant Amber Hatchman
Hair Assistant Ellie Bond

magazines

What do you think?

-2 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

WEEK ON IG: Antoni & Gigi Hadid, Roberto Bolle, King Combs & more
CANALI Black Edition

LOOKBOOK: CANALI Black Edition Spring Summer 2020 Collection