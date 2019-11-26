Huh by Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger Magazine #17 Issue

Fashion photographer Arved Colvin-Smith teamed up with stylist Stevie Westgarth for Huh story coming from the pages of Hunger Magazine‘s latest edition. Stars of the session are Hector, JP, and Shaden at Select, Jayden at IMG, Hugo at Supa, Sonny at Anti, Fergal at Established, Franklen at D1, Samuel Friberg, and Ethan Samuel Jacobs.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Nick Irwin at ANTI Collective, and makeup artist Khandiz Joni at Novel Creatives using Twelve Beauty and RMS Beauty. In charge of casting direction and production were Caplan and Smith.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Daniel W. Fletcher, Marni, Slim Barrett, Armani Exchange, Off-White, Katharine Hamnett, and Iceberg.

Hunger Magazine – www.hungertv.com

Photography Arved Colvin-Smith – arvedcolvin-smith.com

Fashion Editor Stevie Westgarth

Production and Casting Director Caplan and Smith

Hair Nick Irwin Global Creative Director for ANTI Collective

Make-Up and Groomer Khandiz Joni at Novel Creatives using Twelve Beauty and RMS Beauty

Models: Hector, JP, and Shaden at Select, Jayden at IMG, Hugo at Supa, Sonny at Anti, Fergal at Established, Franklen at D1, Samuel Friberg, Ethan Samuel Jacobs,

Photographic Assistant Alec Duff

Fashion Assistant Djamila Afonso

Production Assistant Amber Hatchman

Hair Assistant Ellie Bond