Newcomer James Manley teams up with fashion photographer Edward Mulvihill for Uptown Punk story coming from the pages of GQ Australia‘s February 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Trevor Stones, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Prada, Gucci, Valentino, Givenchy, Coach 1941, Dior Homme, Giorgio Armani, and Louis Vuitton among others.





