MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Josh Knight Lee by Filbert Kung

Fashion photographer Filbert Kung shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Josh Knight Lee at Next Model Management Miami. Grooming is work of Willow. For the session Josh is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Givenchy, Maison Martin Margiela, Vetements x Champion, Prada, Diesel, Raf Simons, Dries Van Noten, and Libertine.

GIVENCHY Colorblocked Track Jacket
GIVENCHY Contrast-Stripe Track Pants
PRADA Nylon Sneakers

Vetement X Champion Cotton Blend Logo striped zip front hoodie
Vetement X Champion Sweatpants
Superstar Foundation Shoes

Raf Simons Oversize Wool Sweater
Dries Van Noten Nasawi Distressed Tank
Dries Van Noten Drawstring striped Trousers
Shoes: Maison Martin Margiela

Limited Edition LIBERTINE Beaded Fringe Hoodie
Shoes: Maison Martin Margiela High Top Sneakers

Diesel MO-S-BOB-BIS s 2017

Model: Josh Knight Lee at NEXT Miami
Grooming: Willow
Photography: FILBERT KUNG – www.filbertkung.com
Location: New York

