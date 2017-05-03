MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Josh Knight Lee by Filbert Kung
Fashion photographer Filbert Kung shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Josh Knight Lee at Next Model Management Miami. Grooming is work of Willow. For the session Josh is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Givenchy, Maison Martin Margiela, Vetements x Champion, Prada, Diesel, Raf Simons, Dries Van Noten, and Libertine.
GIVENCHY Colorblocked Track Jacket
GIVENCHY Contrast-Stripe Track Pants
PRADA Nylon Sneakers
Vetement X Champion Cotton Blend Logo striped zip front hoodie
Vetement X Champion Sweatpants
Superstar Foundation Shoes
Raf Simons Oversize Wool Sweater
Dries Van Noten Nasawi Distressed Tank
Dries Van Noten Drawstring striped Trousers
Shoes: Maison Martin Margiela
Limited Edition LIBERTINE Beaded Fringe Hoodie
Shoes: Maison Martin Margiela High Top Sneakers
GIVENCHY Colorblocked Track Jacket
GIVENCHY Contrast-Stripe Track Pants
PRADA Nylon Sneakers
Raf Simons Oversize Wool Sweater
Dries Van Noten Nasawi Distressed Tank
Dries Van Noten Drawstring striped Trousers
Shoes: Maison Martin Margiela
Vetement X Champion Cotton Blend Logo striped zip front hoodie
Vetement X Champion Sweatpants
Superstar Foundation Shoes
Raf Simons Oversize Wool Sweater
Dries Van Noten Nasawi Distressed Tank
Dries Van Noten Drawstring striped Trousers
Shoes: Maison Martin Margiela
Diesel MO-S-BOB-BIS s 2017
Raf Simons Oversize Wool Sweater
Dries Van Noten Nasawi Distressed Tank
Dries Van Noten Drawstring striped Trousers
Shoes: Maison Martin Margiela
Model: Josh Knight Lee at NEXT Miami
Grooming: Willow
Photography: FILBERT KUNG – www.filbertkung.com
Location: New York