Banana Republic Revisits Archive With The Explorers Club

Banana Republic introduces its Archive Reissue collection in partnership with The Explorers Club, drawing from decades of design stored within its garment archives. The 20-piece capsule focuses on garments linked to exploration, shaped by references to fieldwork and travel. The collaboration connects the brand’s past output with an organization known for advancing scientific research and discovery across diverse terrains.

Actor Joshua Jackson leads the campaign, which unfolds through a series of images photographed at the organization’s historic Manhattan clubhouse by Andrew Jacobs. The campaign introduces a group of individuals whose work connects to environmentalism, research, and outdoor activity. Marine conservationist and model Jon Paul Phillips and community-builder Michael Washington complete the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banana Republic (@bananarepublic)

For more than a century, The Explorers Club has supported expeditions that span from Mount Everest to outer space. Its work in research, conservation, and exploration informs the direction of the collection, providing a framework that aligns with Banana Republic’s earlier design language.

Jackson’s involvement reflects his work in wildlife protection in India and his support of marine conservation through Oceana. His presence within the campaign aligns with the project’s focus on individuals engaged with environmental issues and scientific inquiry.

The project extends beyond still imagery through a short-form video series directed by Joshua Charow. The series presents members of The Explorers Club’s EC50, a group recognized for contributions to science and exploration.

Illustrated catalog pages appear alongside Jacobs’ photographs, introducing a visual contrast between earlier promotional material and current imagery. The brand also revives its original 1-800 ordering number in a short film featuring Jackson. In the film, he considers one of the collection’s key garments, while an operator provides background on selected pieces, outlining their origins and use.

The Archive Reissue collection focuses on garments selected for their narrative value. Many pieces trace back to designs intended for outdoor use. A yellow nubuck fisherman’s jacket stands as one of the key items, while a convertible rain jacket made from lightweight cotton folds into a tote bag, reflecting practical design decisions present in earlier collections.