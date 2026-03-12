Jan Krettek in Cherry On The Cake MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Jan Krettek stars in the MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial Cherry On The Cake, photographed by Alexander Courtman. The series unfolds through clean studio portraits that shift between playful gestures and controlled poses, placing Krettek at the center of each frame. A flower pressed to the lips, a stack of baseball caps balanced above the head, and a single cherry poised against the face introduce subtle visual humor that runs through the story. Courtman keeps the composition minimal, focusing attention on the model’s expression and movement.

Grooming by Sabrina Reuschl keeps the look fresh and understated, supporting the playful tone of the imagery. Dirk Meycke styles the wardrobe with pieces from Tom Ford, Armani, Zara, Diesel, Moschino, Prada, Reserved, Levi’s, Loro Piana, and JW Anderson, alongside several looks styled with the stylist’s own pieces. Discover the full Cherry On The Cake editorial with Jan Krettek below.

Photographer: Alexander Courtman

Stylist: Dirk Meycke

Model: Jan Krettek

Grooming: Sabrina Reuschl