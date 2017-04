Matthew Noszka Stars in the Cover Story of MMSCENE Magazine April 2017 Issue

Top model and instagram’s IT boy Matthew Noszka lands the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s April 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Adriano Russo. In charge of styling was Ivan Rasic, with grooming from Ivona Milosevic.

OUT IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90 – GET YOUR COPY

For the Golden Filer story American model is wearing selected looks from Moncler, Michael Kors, Degs&Sal, Burberry, Moschino, Ralph Lauren, Missoni, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Dirk Bikkembergs, Zac Posen, Tevin Vincent, Calvin Klein Collection, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Billionaire. Production assistants Anastasia Agurbash, Vanja Pantin & Susanna Battaggia





Photographer ADRIANO RUSSO – adrianorusso.com

Stylist IVAN RASIC

Grooming IVONA MILOŠEVIC

MODEL MATTHEW NOSZKA at w360 Management

