Minilab: Twins Elie & Quentin Star in MMSCENE Magazine #15 Issue
Twin brothers Elie & Quentin represented by Rebel Management pose for Minilab story captured by fashion photographer Kris De Smedt for the latest edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling was Pierre Gorzala, with grooming from Sabine Peeters for MAC cosmetics.
OUT NOW IN PRINT $21.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90
For the session Elie & Quentin are wearing selected looks from Lacoste, Hed Mayner, Dr. Martens, Jean Paul Knott, Lacoste, Henrik Vibskov, The White Briefs, Chin Mens, Bernhard Willhelm, COS, Le Flow, DROMe, Sadak, Issey Miyake, Sean Suen, Yohji Yamamoto, House of the Very Island’s, Laurenceairline, Beira, Jean Paul Knott, Tommy Hilfiger, Laurenceairline, and Pierre Cardin. Photo assistance by Roman Hayat.
Photographer: Kris De Smedt
Stylist: Pierre Gorzala
Grooming : Sabine Peeters for MAC cosmestics
Models: Elie & Quentin @ Rebel management
Photographer assistant: Roman Hayat