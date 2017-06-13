Minilab: Twins Elie & Quentin Star in MMSCENE Magazine #15 Issue

Twin brothers Elie & Quentin represented by Rebel Management pose for Minilab story captured by fashion photographer Kris De Smedt for the latest edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling was Pierre Gorzala, with grooming from Sabine Peeters for MAC cosmetics.

For the session Elie & Quentin are wearing selected looks from Lacoste, Hed Mayner, Dr. Martens, Jean Paul Knott, Lacoste, Henrik Vibskov, The White Briefs, Chin Mens, Bernhard Willhelm, COS, Le Flow, DROMe, Sadak, Issey Miyake, Sean Suen, Yohji Yamamoto, House of the Very Island’s, Laurenceairline, Beira, Jean Paul Knott, Tommy Hilfiger, Laurenceairline, and Pierre Cardin. Photo assistance by Roman Hayat.





Photographer: Kris De Smedt

Stylist: Pierre Gorzala

Grooming : Sabine Peeters for MAC cosmestics

Models: Elie & Quentin @ Rebel management

Photographer assistant: Roman Hayat