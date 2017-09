Model Rutger Schoone takes the pages of Spanish GQ Magazine‘s September 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Gonzalo Machado with styling from Jesus Cicero. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Miguel Alvarez. For the session Rutger is wearing selected looks from the likes of Giorgio Armani, Boss, DSquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, and Massimo Dutti among other.





For more visit: www.revistagq.com