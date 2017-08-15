Soul Artist Boys by Kosmas Pavlos for MMSCENE Magazine #17 Issue

Models Carson Aldridge, Conor Fay and Vitor Melo (All represented by Soul Artist Management) team up for A Change of Perspective story coming from the August 2017 edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of photography was Kosmas Pavlos, with styling from Airik Henderson, and fashion direction by Katarina Djoric. Beauty is work of makeup artist Claudia Oyanedel and hair stylist Matthew Green.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from J Hilburn, Landlord, Tie Bar, Mon Kim, Hanes, Todd Snyder, Gucci, Christian Dior, Givenchy, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Ovadia & Sons, Salvatore Ferragamo, Coach, Missoni, Logan Combs, Brixton, Levis, Calvin Klein, Siki IM, Lacoste, Issey Miyake Men, Tatras, Mon Kim, and DKNY.





Photographer Kosmas Pavlos

Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric

Stylist Airik Henderson

Makeup Artist Claudia Oyanedel

Hair Stylist Matthew Green

Models Carson Aldridge, Conor Fay and Vitor Melo at SOUL ARTIST NYC

