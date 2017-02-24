MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tienson by Elisabeth de Vires & Gerline Styling

Fashion photographer Elisabeth de Vires shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES her latest session featuring the handsome Tienson represented by Matt Models. Styling is work of Gerline Styling, who for the session selected looks from brands such as John Elliott, Samsoe & Samsoe, Calvin Klein, H&M, Hugo Boss, Rick Owens, and Dsquared2 among other. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Iraj Raghosing at Colourfool Agency. Special thanks to Twiske Haven Oostzaan, Amsterdam.

For more of the story continue bellow:





White tee – Samsoe & Samsoe

Dress worn as shirt – H&M

Jeans – Benzak

Bracelet- Calvin Klein

White shirt– Hugo Boss

Trenchcoat – MTWTFSS Weekday

White tee – Samsoe & Samsoe

Long gilet- Stieglitz

Jeans – Benzak

Loafers – Patrizia Pepe

Bracelet – Calvin Klein

Sweater –John Elliott

Necklace – MTWTFSS Weekday

Black shirt – Rick Owens

Blazer – Drykorn

Culotte trousers – Monki

Necklace – H&M

Turtleneck –Dsquared2

White Shirt – H&M

Jeans – Kings Of Indigo

Jacket – Filippa K

Sweater –John Elliott

Trousers – Monki

Loafers – Samsoe & Samsoe

Necklace – MTWTFSS Weekday

Photography:Elisabeth de Vires – www.elisabethdevires.com

Styling: Gerline Styling – www.gerlinestyling.com

Muah: Iraj Raghosing @Colourfool Agency

Model: Tienson @ Matt Models

Special thanks to: Twiske Haven Oostzaan, Amsterdam