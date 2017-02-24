MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tienson by Elisabeth de Vires & Gerline Styling

Elisabeth de Vires

Fashion photographer Elisabeth de Vires shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES her latest session featuring the handsome Tienson represented by Matt Models. Styling is work of Gerline Styling, who for the session selected looks from brands such as John Elliott, Samsoe & Samsoe, Calvin Klein, H&M, Hugo Boss, Rick Owens, and Dsquared2 among other. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Iraj Raghosing at Colourfool Agency. Special thanks to Twiske Haven Oostzaan, Amsterdam.

For more of the story continue bellow:


Elisabeth de Vires

White tee – Samsoe & Samsoe
Dress worn as shirt – H&M
Jeans – Benzak
Bracelet- Calvin Klein

Elisabeth de Vires

White shirt– Hugo Boss
Trenchcoat – MTWTFSS Weekday

Elisabeth de Vires

White tee – Samsoe & Samsoe
Long gilet- Stieglitz
Jeans – Benzak
Loafers – Patrizia Pepe
Bracelet – Calvin Klein

Elisabeth de Vires

Sweater –John Elliott
Necklace – MTWTFSS Weekday

Elisabeth de Vires

Black shirt – Rick Owens
Blazer – Drykorn
Culotte trousers – Monki
Necklace – H&M

Elisabeth de Vires

Turtleneck –Dsquared2
White Shirt – H&M
Jeans – Kings Of Indigo

Elisabeth de Vires

Jacket – Filippa K

Elisabeth de Vires

Sweater –John Elliott
Trousers – Monki
Loafers – Samsoe & Samsoe
Necklace – MTWTFSS Weekday

Photography:Elisabeth de Vires – www.elisabethdevires.com
Styling: Gerline Styling – www.gerlinestyling.com
Muah: Iraj Raghosing @Colourfool Agency
Model: Tienson @ Matt Models
Special thanks to: Twiske Haven Oostzaan, Amsterdam

