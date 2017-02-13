Ton Heukels in Adriatic Flair for August Man Malaysia February 2017 Issue

Ton Heukels

Top model Ton Heukels teams up with fashion photographer Greg Swales for Adriatic Flair story coming from the pages of August Man Malaysia‘s February 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Giorgio Ammirabile, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Versace, Ermenegildo Zegna, Giorgio Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Canali among other. Grooming is work of Emily Mergaert. Art direction by Melvin Chan.


For more of Giorgio’s work log on to: giorgioammirabile.com

