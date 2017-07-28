Vincent Giovannoni by Benoit Auguste for MMSCENE Issue 016

The handsome Vincent Giovannoni at 16MEN stars in The Thinker story captured by fashion photographer Benoit Auguste for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s July 2017 edition (out now in PRINT and DIGITAL). In charge of styling was Serdane Messamet, with beauty from makeup artist Ondine Marchal.

For the story Vincent is wearing selected looks from Kenzo, Acne Studios, Album, Harmony, Levi’s, Jonathan Liang, Cerruti 1981, and Studio Pierre. Photo assistance Raphael de Castro & Lucas Meyer.





Model: Vincent Giovannoni at 16MEN

Makeup: Ondine Marchal

Stylist: Serdane Messamet

Photographer: Benoit Auguste

Photo assistance: Raphael de Castro & Lucas Meyer

Originally published in MMSCENE 016 – July 2017 issue OUT NOW in print and digital, grab a copy.