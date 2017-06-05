MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Xu Meen by Noelia Carballo
Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Xu Meen captured by fashion photographer Noelia Carballo. In charge of styling was Pill Sung Lee, with makeup from beauty artist Subin.
For the story Xu is wearing selected looks from Beslow. Photo assistance by Chris da Canha. For more of the shoot continue bellow:
photographer: Noelia Carballo @noeliacarballoph
model: Xu Meen @xumeen
makeup: Subin @easyid_
stylist: Pill Sung Lee @stylist_nirvana
photo assistant: Chris da Canha @chrisdacanha
clothes by Beslow @beslow_official