Tommy Hilfiger Brings Liverpool FC Into Summer 2026 Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger presents Liverpool FC players in the brand’s Summer 2026 campaign, placing modern football style at the center of the new collection. The campaign arrives as football prepares for a major global cultural moment, with several Liverpool FC players set to begin international duties on the sport’s biggest stage.

Tommy Hilfiger described sport as one of the most powerful cultural languages, connecting people through identity, emotion, and self-expression. He also pointed to football as a space where personal style has become part of the wider conversation.

The Summer 2026 collection presents the brand’s modern prep wardrobe through bespoke looks worn by the players. Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo wear elevated tailoring through the club and linen blazer, giving tunnel walk style a more formal direction. Alexis Mac Allister and Alexander Isak take a cleaner approach to Tommy prep through the cable knit polo and chino.

The campaign positions “Prep Made Current” as a key idea for Summer 2026. Tommy Hilfiger updates American classics through fit, fabric, and color, giving each player a look that reflects his own point of view. The styling avoids a single uniform approach and allows the wardrobe to shift across tailoring, knitwear, chinos, outerwear, and relaxed summer pieces.

Tommy Hilfiger has spent more than four decades connecting fashion with music, entertainment, and sport through the brand’s F.A.M.E.S. platform. Its history includes Formula 1 team sponsorships from the 1990s, dressing Cadillac Formula 1 Team drivers Valtteri Bottas and Checo Pérez for major appearances, and recent work with American football icon Travis Kelce.

As Official Global Partner of Liverpool FC, Tommy Hilfiger uses the campaign to connect its Summer 2026 collection with the players shaping the game today. The Summer 2026 collection will be available on Tommy Hilfiger website, in Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide, and through select wholesale partners throughout the season.