Ferragamo Presents Leather Accessories for Spring Summer 2026

Ferragamo presents its Men’s Accessories Spring Summer 2026 selection with a clear focus on woven leather. The House builds the collection around a single construction method, using narrow leather strips to create bags, footwear, and belts with a tactile surface and a precise graphic rhythm.

The process begins with fine leather stripes, cut by hand and interlaced to form a flexible three-dimensional surface. Ferragamo uses this woven construction across the selection, allowing the material to carry the main design idea.

The Ferragamo Hug bag leads the selection. The House presents the bag in three sizes, including two totes and a small shoulder bag, all crafted in smooth calf leather. Each version features a body covered in horizontal woven leather, giving the familiar shape a new texture. A leather top frame defines the opening and adds structure against the softer woven body.

Ferragamo also includes a sailor bag in the selection, extending the woven leather direction into another silhouette. The bag continues the same focus on texture and material control, placing the woven surface within a different accessory format.

The woven leather mule brings the same idea into footwear. Presented in deep espresso brown, the mule uses a clean silhouette with a reduced shape and a strong focus on comfort and flexibility. Ferragamo keeps the design close to its essential geometry, allowing the woven leather to define the character of the shoe. The deep brown tone gives the mule a grounded feel, while the open construction keeps it suited to the warmer season.

Ferragamo extends the woven leather construction to belts, using narrow vertical leather stripes to create an open structure along the full strap. The design appears in deep brown and comes with two buckle options. One version features a double Gancini buckle in satin ruthenium, while another uses a golden square buckle with a geometric rotating ornament.

Across bags, shoes, and belts, Ferragamo uses one construction idea to connect the full men’s accessories selection. The Men’s Accessories Spring Summer 2026 selection is available in Ferragamo boutiques and online.