Mikkel Jensen Models Reserved Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Top models Mikkel Jensen teams up with fashion photographer Zuza Krajewska at LAF Artists Management for Reserved‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear lookbook. In charge of styling was Karin Smeds, with set design from Anna Szczesna, and casting direction by Seona Taylor-Bell. Beauty is work of hair stylist Michal Bielecki and makeup artist Wilson, both represented by Warsaw Creatives.





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.