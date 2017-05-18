SEE FILIP HRIVNAK IN GUCCI FOR MMSCENE 015 – COMING SOON!

The new issue of MMSCENE magazine is coming next week in print and digital starring supermodel FILIP HRIVNAK photographed by Fashion Photographer IGOR CVORO in Milano with styling from STEFANO GUERRINI. Filip who’s mother agency is EXIT Model Management in Bratislava while in Milan he’s represented by I LOVE MODELS Management. For the first teaser cover, FILIP is wearing an entire look from spring summer 2017 GUCCI collection by designer Alessandro Michele (see the runway look below).

Also, continue for a couple of behind the scenes moments from the shoot.





Complete runway look from GUCCI spring summer 2017 menswear show featured on MMSCENE 15 teaser cover.

Behind the scenes moment Filip admiring the work of tattoo artist Coppoletta Designs, printed on canvas.

Gucci x Donald Duck embellishment, completing the looks from Filip’s first teaser cover of MMSCENE.

Photographer Igor Čvoro – igorcvoro.com

Stylist Stefano Guerrini @stefano_guerrini

Grooming Letizia Pecchia

Stylist’s assistants Enrico Dal Corno and Martina Bentivogli

Model Filip Hrivnak at I Love Models Management

Casting Zarko Davinic

Retouching Luka Ukropina @lukau13_retouch

Production Katarina Djoric

Thanks to Alessio Cursi and Francesco Giromini for the location The Savile Co., Via Agostino Bertani, 2, 20154 Milano

Don’t miss Gucci’s latest collaboration with Mr. Porter now available for preview on DESIGN SCENE magazine.