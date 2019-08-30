AMI Paris Shows Stunning Photography Portraits for FW19 Campaign

AMI Paris enlists photographer Michael Bailey Gates for the stunning new Fall Winter 2019 campaign featuring work of designer Alexandre Mattiussi.
Featuring models Angele Deschamps, Matthias El Koulali, Nora Uche, Samer Rahma, and Thilo Muller the shoot is a series of stunning portraits captured under creative direction of Julien Gallico.
Scroll down for more of this stunning shoot:
Designer Alexandre Mattiussi
Photographer Michael Bailey Gates
Creative Director Julien Gallico
Hair Stylist Tomohiro Ohashi
Makeup Artist Kali Kennedy
Casting Director AAMO
Manicurist Chloe Desmarchelier
Models Angele Deschamps, Matthias El Koulali, Nora Uche, Samer Rahma, Thilo Muller at Supa Model Management
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments