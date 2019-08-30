in Calvin Klein, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Shawn Mendes

1st Look: SHAWN MENDES FOR CALVIN KLEIN JEANS

SHAWN MENDES is back for another season as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans – have the 1st look:

Calvin Klein presents the first look of the Calvin Klein Jeans campaign starring Shawn Mendes. Mendes who just landed the #01 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart with Senorita is the face of CK for almost a year now, landing another season after appearing in last one’s jeans and underwear ads. 

In addition to the 1st look of Shawn for CK Jeans, the American brand has also just released teasers from Calvin Klein Underwear campaign featuring Noah Centineo and Kendall Jenner.

noah centineo

Image ©Calvin Klein

noah centineo ck

Image ©Calvin Klein

kendall calvin klein underwear

Image ©Calvin Klein

