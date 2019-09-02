Xavier Serrano is the Face of Liu Jo Uomo Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Top model Xavier Serrano stars in Liu Jo Uomo‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Alvaro Beamud Cortes.
“Liu Jo Uomo strengthens the connection with #MrRight and chooses it to start a new style chapter. In a sequence of black & white shots, the protagonist explores the two souls of the Autumn-Winter ’19 collection: an iconic one, recognisable as the timeless charm of leather and denim garments, the other characterised by a contemporary imprint, designed for everyday wear that proposes a combination of character and versatility.“
