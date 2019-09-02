in Advertising Campaigns, Alvaro Beamud Cortés, Dominique Models, ELITE Models, ELITE Paris, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, IMG Models, Kult Model Agency, Menswear, Models 1, Sight Management Studio, Xavier Serrano

Xavier Serrano is the Face of Liu Jo Uomo Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Discover Liu Jo Uomo’s FW19 campaign captured by photographer Alvaro Beamud Cortes

Xavier Serrano
Photography © Alvaro Beamud Cortes for Liu Jo Uomo

Top model Xavier Serrano stars in Liu Jo Uomo‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Alvaro Beamud Cortes.

Liu Jo Uomo strengthens the connection with #MrRight and chooses it to start a new style chapter. In a sequence of black & white shots, the protagonist explores the two souls of the Autumn-Winter ’19 collection: an iconic one, recognisable as the timeless charm of leather and denim garments, the other characterised by a contemporary imprint, designed for everyday wear that proposes a combination of character and versatility.

