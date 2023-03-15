in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Dylan O’Brien is the Face of AMI Paris Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Actor Dylan O’Brien and models Iannis Ctelin, Khallil Touil and Lamine Lo star in AMI Paris’ Spring Summer 2023 campaign

©AMI PARIS

Fashion house AMI Paris presented their Spring Summer 2023 campaign titled The Casting, captured by fashion photographer Michael Bailey Gates, starring actor Dylan O’Brien and models Iannis Ctelin, Khallil Touil and Lamine Lo. In charge of styling was Carlos Nazario, with hair by Benjamin Muller, makeup by Adrien Pinault, set design by César Sebastien and casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Here, the models are the photographer’s subjects. The campaign is intimate, quiet, peaceful, and doesn’t rely on bold props or colors to draw an impact.

SPRING SUMMER 2023 CAMPAIGNS

©AMI PARIS
©AMI PARIS
©AMI PARIS
©AMI PARIS
©AMI PARIS
©AMI PARIS
©AMI PARIS

ad campaignsMenswearSS23

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Fall Winter 2023 Collection
BURBERRY

Son Heung-min is the Face of BURBERRY