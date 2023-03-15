Dylan O’Brien is the Face of AMI Paris Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion house AMI Paris presented their Spring Summer 2023 campaign titled The Casting, captured by fashion photographer Michael Bailey Gates, starring actor Dylan O’Brien and models Iannis Ctelin, Khallil Touil and Lamine Lo. In charge of styling was Carlos Nazario, with hair by Benjamin Muller, makeup by Adrien Pinault, set design by César Sebastien and casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Here, the models are the photographer’s subjects. The campaign is intimate, quiet, peaceful, and doesn’t rely on bold props or colors to draw an impact.

