VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Fall Winter 2023 Collection

British fashion brand VIVIENNE WESTWOOD presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection that reimagines the brand’s extensive archive in a new way. The collection was inspired by nostalgia for the past, as well as with a nomadic style of life. It fuses eras, styles and cultures and clashes fabrics, textures, prints and purposes. Fashion photographer Sabina Schreder captured the lookbook all around London – in Peter Jones shop, in Sadie Coles contemporary art gallery, and on Carnaby Street, Soho.
FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS
We shot the collection in Peter Jones – it was our favourite shop. It’s a store for everyone. You can find everything you need. It’s an English institution. We also shot at Sadie Coles ‘gallery in Mayfair, she’s a friend and we were allowed to shoot with the art, Jonathan Lyndon Chase – great paintings & great sculptures. Then all around town – Carnaby Street, Soho. It’s a mix of London, Londoners. – Andreas Kronthaler