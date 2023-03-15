VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Fall Winter 2023 Collection

British fashion brand VIVIENNE WESTWOOD presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection that reimagines the brand’s extensive archive in a new way. The collection was inspired by nostalgia for the past, as well as with a nomadic style of life. It fuses eras, styles and cultures and clashes fabrics, textures, prints and purposes. Fashion photographer Sabina Schreder captured the lookbook all around London – in Peter Jones shop, in Sadie Coles contemporary art gallery, and on Carnaby Street, Soho.

FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS