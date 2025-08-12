Billionaire Boys Club FW25 Honors Jamaican Roots

Billionaire Boys Club draws inspiration from Jamaican sound system culture for FW25, channeling the pulse of dancehall, reggae, and lovers rock that shaped underground fashion in the 1970s and 1980s. The collection builds on the label’s street-dandy and galactic signatures, adding influences from Kingston’s neighborhoods, London’s nightlife, and New York’s creative scenes.

This season takes direction from the “Rockers” aesthetic and the refined presence of Caribbean dandies. Sportswear tailoring appears alongside utilitarian workwear, with influences taken from vintage record sleeves, recording studios, and improvised club spaces. The range features relaxed shapes, patched knits, gradient hoodies, and graphic pieces designed in the style of old vinyl covers and event flyers. Hand-painted letterforms and tactile finishes reference the settings where this culture first took root, from dance halls to street parties.

Ronald “Uncle Ronnie” Jarrett, a central figure in Jamaica’s sound system history, serves as the face of the campaign. His inclusion anchors the visuals in first-hand knowledge of the scene. Shot in a documentary format, the imagery reflects the intimacy of DIY audio setups and the charged atmosphere of soundclash competitions. Lighting and color recall the Caribbean’s mix of ocean views, concrete yards, and hillside districts, places where music shaped appearance as much as sound.

Standout garments for the season include the Club Cracked Leather Varsity Jacket, detailed with textured applique patches and worn-in finishes. The Script Nylon Check Puffer Jacket updates tartan with a modern technical approach. Diamonds & Dollars denim workwear sets incorporate the brand’s signature “Diamond & Dollar” motifs, transforming functional silhouettes with graphics that reference ideas of wealth within a practical context.

The campaign imagery does more than document clothing. It preserves the shared memory of a culture that traveled from Jamaica and evolved through London and New York, leaving its imprint on multiple generations. The collection positions garments as carriers of history, with textures and graphics acting like records of past creativity, much like the grooves of a vinyl pressing.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

With Fall Winter 2025, Billionaire Boys Club pays tribute to the innovators, technicians, and style originators who shaped the foundations of sound system culture. It acknowledges Jamaica’s musicians and “Astronauts,” a title for those who advanced the art of sound, while recognizing their continuing influence on a new global creative generation.