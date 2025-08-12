Burberry Puts Fall 2025 Collection on a City Tour

Burberry turns its attention to London with “Back to the City,” a film and portrait series capturing the energy, architecture, and residents of the British capital. Chief creative officer Daniel Lee describes the project as a guided tour through an extraordinary city, celebrating its skyline, historic buildings, and the Londoners who make it their home.

The film traces the route of one of the city’s famous open-top red bus tours, traveling from the National Gallery to the London Eye and Trafalgar Square. This journey reveals the capital in constant motion, with its landmarks serving as both setting and character. Photographer and filmmaker Angelo Pennetta directs the visuals, while director of photography Errol Rainey shapes the film’s perspective.

The cast brings together talent from music, social media, and fashion. Musician Jimothy Lacoste composed an exclusive soundtrack for the project, adding rhythm and tempo to the visual tour. Model Rubuen Bilan-Carroll completes the lineup, each adding their own style to the film’s portrait of the city. Lee emphasizes that the individuality and presence of Londoners give the city its distinctive character, a quality reflected in Burberry’s connection to its home.

The Fall 2025 collection features throughout the project, framed by the city’s instantly recognizable architecture. Central to the collection is the Fitzrovia trenchcoat, a new UK-crafted design with a double-breasted button closure, throat latch, epaulettes, a B buckle belt, and side button welt pockets. This piece appears alongside an edit of designs that connect utility and craftsmanship. A floaty capelet, a functional field jacket, and a leather bomber jacket take inspiration from archival elements, while tailored pieces come in wool and cashmere. The Burberry Check appears in silk blend trousers, denim jeans, and wool kilts, adding texture and pattern to the season’s offering.

Footwear for men includes Cavalier boots influenced by equestrian design, along with loafers such as the heeled Cadet with a Knight stamp plaque and the chunky-soled Rogue. The Matrix sneaker offers a sport-oriented option, contrasting with the more structured footwear styles.