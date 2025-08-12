Travis Kelce Covers GQ Magazine September 2025 Issue

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce takes the cover of GQ Magazine‘s September 2025 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ryan McGinley. In charge of styling was Law Roach, with tailoring from Tina Manners, and production by Nicole Tondre at Hen’s Tooth Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Thom Priano, and makeup artist Leslie Lopez at Tracey Mattingly. For the first cover Travis is wearing vest by Prada, with boxers by ERL, rolex watch and his own necklace (cover above), and hat by Etro for the second cover (cover below).

Travis brings the same direct energy to the GQ’s interview that he shows on the field. Coming off a Super Bowl loss that still frustrates him, he says his priority remains simple: win another championship. While acting and media projects have filled parts of his schedule, he admits he has high standards for himself and wants his play this season to match them.

The Chiefs star’s public profile has grown in recent years, helped in part by his relationship with Taylor Swift. Kelce describes their connection as organic, grounded in shared values, and built on mutual understanding of the pressures of performing in front of massive audiences. He praises Swift’s ability to command a stadium with calm demeanor and notes how he has learned from that approach, adding a more measured side to his own style of engaging a crowd.

In the interview, Kelce also speaks openly about caring how people perceive him. He traces that awareness back to college, when a suspension led him to work with a counselor who taught him to assess his emotions and reactions more strategically. That mindset has stayed with him, helping him navigate both the demands of football and the increased scrutiny of his personal life.

Family remains central to Kelce’s story. He credits his parents, Donna and Ed, with modeling ambition and work ethic, and his older brother, Jason, with constant support and honest feedback. He recalls his mother’s rise in the banking industry and his father’s determination to keep the family grounded, drawing parallels to Swift’s goal-driven career.

On the field, Kelce’s reputation as one of the NFL’s most effective tight ends is built on instinctive route running and improvisation. Former teammate Alex Smith recalls moments when Kelce adjusted plays on the fly to create openings, a skill that has kept him among the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons. Despite his high-energy celebrations and competitive edge, Kelce insists the mean streak stays on the field.

Looking ahead, he says he wants to remain connected to football while exploring other projects, including media and business ventures. He envisions a balance that allows for creative work, community involvement, and time with family. While he hasn’t set a timeline for retirement, Kelce appears ready to transition on his terms, with options shaped by his career achievements and cultural presence.

Photography © Ryan McGinley for GQ Magazine – discover more at gq.com