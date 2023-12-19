Yeray Allgayer, Luka Tesic and Jayh Lorenzo for Dsquared2 Pre-SS24

Top models Yeray Allgayer, Luka Tesic and Jayh Lorenzo are the stars of Dsquared2 Pre-Spring Summer 2024 campaign.

The Dsquared2 Men’s Pre-Spring Summer 2024 collection is a vibrant fusion of street style, sportswear, and bold fashion statements, capturing the essence of a man who’s not afraid to stand out. Drawing inspiration from various facets of his lifestyle, the collection is a kaleidoscope of preferences – from basketball and prep to sports wear, all uniquely interpreted with a touch of controversy to spark conversation.

Jewelry is not just an accessory in this collection but a symbol of toughness and flair, reflecting the wearer’s origins and personality. The clothing pieces are a testament to individualism, featuring unconventional details like slashed tanks, corset lace-ups on jeans, and eyelet cut-outs on shorts made from shirting fabric, all designed to set him apart from the crowd.

Graffiti and pop culture references, like Betty Boop graphics, inject a playful yet edgy vibe into the collection. These elements are seamlessly integrated into the brand’s DNA, which traditionally blends biker, denim, Western, preppy, and jock styles. The collection is unapologetically flashy, oozing sex appeal and designed to command attention.

College jackets, a staple in this lineup, are presented in satin or classic cotton fleece, embodying the Varsity spirit. These are paired with oversized wide-legged denim, featuring intricate detailing like micro crystals, silver studs, and appliquéd patches. Denim, a predominant fabric in the collection, is explored in various forms – from clean blue biker-style jackets to pieces adorned with Betty Boop prints.

Special pieces in the collection boast seductive elements, like crystal fringes, corset lace-ups in floral printed leather, and sheer cut-outs. The versatility of the collection is evident as it transitions into more relaxed ‘bro-from-the-hood’ wear, featuring black satin tracksuits with crystal-encrusted pendants and 90s style jeans.

Accessories and casual wear like baseball caps, cargo shorts, and high tops add an urban touch, while the evening wear introduces a mix of tailored elegance with sheer tops and sequin-embellished cummerbunds, all rounded off with shiny patent black loafers.

The Dsquared2 Men’s Pre-Spring Summer 2024 collection is an eclectic mix that celebrates individuality and boldness, perfectly encapsulating the spirit of a man who enjoys the spotlight and isn’t afraid to challenge fashion norms.