MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE: Alfie Zak by Davo Sthebané

Alfie Zak teams up with Davo Sthebané for a striking new MMSCENE online exclusive:

Photo ©Davo Sthebane

In the bustling  London, model on the rise Alfie Zak stands before Davo Sthebanés lens for the latest MMSCENE Online exclusive. Captured in stark black and white, the images unveil a narrative of youthful ambition set against an urban landscape.

Alfie is represented by NEVS Models, one of the leading London agencies known for it’s prolific male model board – get familiar with London Male model agency in MMSCENE’s directory.

Photo ©Davo Sthebane
Photo ©Davo Sthebane
Photo ©Davo Sthebane
Photo ©Davo Sthebane

