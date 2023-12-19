MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE: Alfie Zak by Davo Sthebané

In the bustling London, model on the rise Alfie Zak stands before Davo Sthebané‘s lens for the latest MMSCENE Online exclusive. Captured in stark black and white, the images unveil a narrative of youthful ambition set against an urban landscape.

Alfie is represented by NEVS Models, one of the leading London agencies known for it’s prolific male model board – get familiar with London Male model agency in MMSCENE’s directory.

For more of Davo’s striking shoot of Alfie continue to MMSCENE gallery:

