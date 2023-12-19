Discover Diesel Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

Diesel’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, offers a refreshing perspective on the brand’s signature denim. Martens, renowned for his innovative approach, has taken Diesel’s classic denim love and intertwined it with an array of other fabrics, elevating the collection to new heights.

The collection is a harmonious blend of contrasting silhouettes – from body-hugging designs to oversized shapes and cropped details. It’s a complete wardrobe that seamlessly integrates outerwear staples, knitwear, relaxed tops, sleek skirts, including sultry mini versions, refined dresses, and versatile cargo pants.

Outerwear stands out as a dominant category. Leather moto-inspired jackets are reimagined, while wrap trench coats boast eye-catching textures and faux-fur accents, showcasing Martens’ flair for combining classic and avant-garde elements. The collection also cleverly bridges streetwear with traditional tailoring. Broad-shouldered blazers, sophisticated suiting, and select overcoats are crafted in both crinkled wax and smooth leather, striking a balance between edgy and elegant.

The diversity of the dresses is particularly noteworthy, with options suitable for evening elegance and daytime chic. These pieces exemplify the dual nature of the collection – unapologetically bold yet accessible.

Throughout, Martens maintains a playful yet decidedly sexy tone, proving that fashion can be both fun and fiercely stylish. The Diesel Pre-Fall 2024 collection is not just a showcase of Martens’ creative prowess but a demonstration of how classic elements can be reinterpreted in novel, exciting ways. Diesel, under Martens’ vision, continues to redefine the boundaries of denim and contemporary fashion.

Designer Glenn Martens

Photographer Jack Bridgland

Fashion Editor Ursina Gysi

Makeup Artist Vassilis Theotokis

Casting Director Isabel Bush

Models Antonio Macek, Dame Diouf, Donggyu Lee, Ebba Moberg, Hyobin Kim, Samuel Saadoja, Victoria Stella