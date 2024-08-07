Discover H&M Casual Looks Collection

This season, H&M casual wear draws inspiration from functional workwear and heritage aesthetics, resulting in a collection of well-made and durable essentials with classic designs. Trucker jackets and overshirts are indispensable everyday staples, complemented by cardigans, chinos, and straight denim jeans. The color palette centers around off-white, beige, and navy blue, creating a versatile foundation for any wardrobe. Nautical stripes add a touch of maritime to half-zip knits, polo shirts, and knitted tees, blending seamlessly into the curated selection of casual wear. Photographed by James Brodribb, the campaign features models Anden Scudder and Cherif Douamba among others, who bring the styles to life on city streets.

See the whole H&M Casual Looks Collection in the Gallery below: