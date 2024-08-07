Burberry’s Autumn 2024 collection, curated under the new vision of Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, is a fresh moment for the brand. The collection, consisting of rainwear, bags, ready-to-wear, shoes, and jewelry, is brought to life through a photoshoot with British icons Jodie Kidd and Akbar Shamji.

This season’s collection has both attitude and elegance. Each piece, from the detailed garments to the sophisticated accessories, is a tribute to British cultural heritage, reimagined through contemporary design. The designs honor traditional British archetypes and iconography, offering a fresh take on familiar elements.

The collection’s proportions are tailored for comfort and ease, making layering between seasons both practical and stylish. The use of lighter fabrics enhances the versatility of the wardrobe, ensuring a smooth transition from autumn to winter. Burberry’s signature style elements are revitalized, showing a modern twist on the brand’s iconic checks, trench coats, and tailored silhouettes.

Classic muted tones dominate the color palette, enriched with earthy hues that add depth and warmth. Take a closer look at the Burberry Autumn 2024 Collection Curated Edit in the Gallery below: