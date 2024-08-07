in Burberry, Menswear

Burberry Autumn 2024 Collection Curated Edit

Daniel Lee updates and strengthens house codes for the brand’s most recent collection

© Burberry Autumn 2024 Collection Curated Edit

Burberry’s Autumn 2024 collection, curated under the new vision of Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, is a fresh moment for the brand. The collection, consisting of rainwear, bags, ready-to-wear, shoes, and jewelry, is brought to life through a photoshoot with British icons Jodie Kidd and Akbar Shamji.

© Burberry

This season’s collection has both attitude and elegance. Each piece, from the detailed garments to the sophisticated accessories, is a tribute to British cultural heritage, reimagined through contemporary design. The designs honor traditional British archetypes and iconography, offering a fresh take on familiar elements.

© Burberry

The collection’s proportions are tailored for comfort and ease, making layering between seasons both practical and stylish. The use of lighter fabrics enhances the versatility of the wardrobe, ensuring a smooth transition from autumn to winter. Burberry’s signature style elements are revitalized, showing a modern twist on the brand’s iconic checks, trench coats, and tailored silhouettes.

© Burberry

Classic muted tones dominate the color palette, enriched with earthy hues that add depth and warmth. Take a closer look at the Burberry Autumn 2024 Collection Curated Edit in the Gallery below: 

autumn24burberrylookbook

Written by Pavle Banovic

