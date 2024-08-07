Discover ZARA “The Audition” Fall Winter 24 Campaign

ZARA‘s Fall Winter 2024 campaign, titled “The Audition,” captures classic pieces from the mainline that are revisited, stripped down and reimagined. Under the lens of photographer Daniel Archer, the visuals unfold, made by fashion editor and stylist Ruben Vazquez. The campaign features an lineup of models including Alain Gossuin, Clement Chabernaud, Gabriel Nhial, Jimmy Brighton, Teun van Stein, and Virgile Elana. The hairstyles by Werner Amort are combined with the sets designed by Thomas Bird, creating an edgy and sophisticated atmosphere. Along with the visuals, ZARA released a “Untitled” movie.

Thorough ZARA “The Audition” Campaign, the brand introduces limited capsule collections crafted by the concept tailoring division, where innovation and exploration of texture, structure, shape, and fit lay the foundation for a modern revival of uniformity in tailoring. The silhouettes are inspired by a fusion of structured outerwear, reimagined denim, stretch cotton jersey, high-tech nylon, leather, and premium knitwear. This collection emphasizes a mix of materials and layering, showing tonal shades alongside bold, vibrant colors within an abstract color palette.